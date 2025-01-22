Sadie Robertson Prays ‘Duck Dynasty’ Reboot Will Have Families “Giving Thanks to God”

Reality TV star Sadie Robertson Huff announced on social media that she and her family are returning to A&E with Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The show, which followed the Robertson family — owners of a successful Louisiana-based company known for its duck hunting call decoys — ran for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017.

With the video below of all the cast members stretching out in camo fishing and hunting gear, Robertson Huff wrote: “It’s wild to think how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same. New kids, new spouses, new businesses, new fun…ALL the generations and no end to the adventures (and yes, probably some misadventures too)! 😂”

She added: “Our hope is for you to watch again together as a family and pray our show brings families back around the dinner table giving thanks to God and loving one another. Our prayer as a family is and always has been that we are bright lights for His Glory.”

Robertson’s fans and famous friends are chiming in with words of congratulations and praise. Singer/actress Haylie Duff (Lizzie McGuire) replied: “Omg yeeees” and country music star Leanna Crawford replied: “Ahhh can’t wait!!!” with a series of party emojis. Christian media personality Priscilla Shirer dropped a series of clapping hands emojis.

As seen above, Robertson Huff is now married (to her husband Christian Huff) and has two children. Since the original Duck Dynasty run, Robertson Huff has also become an author. She’s currently promoting her new book, The Next Step, which she said she started working on when pregnant with her second child, Haven.

Robertson Huff describes the book as being “all about embracing the next step with faith and confidence—and trusting that God’s wisdom will guide you every step of the way.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which will star Sadie, her siblings John Luke, Will, Bella, and Rebecca, and her parents Willie and Korie, will premiere in the Summer on A&E. Controversial patriarch Phil Robertson, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is not listed as a participant on the reboot.