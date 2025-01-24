NBA Star Wemby Squeezes Into Front Row at Paris Fashion Show with Bradley Cooper

The No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama is an ambassador for fashion brand Louis Vuitton. Wemby, as he is widely known, gets plenty of opportunity for endorsements — but choosing Vuitton must have been easy in one regard.

Vuitton is, after all, the official designer of the trunk that holds the Larry O’Brien trophy, which is given each year to the winner of the NBA Championship. Wembanyama has had designs on carrying that trophy since he first picked up a basketball.

As seen below, the 7’3″ basketball phenom with the San Antonio Spurs recently turned heads when he modeled fashions from Pharrell’s debut collection for Vuitton. Swipe below to see the appropriately large billboard ad.

This week, the French-born basketball star is sitting front row at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show in Paris — in between Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and American Hollywood star Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook).

Swipe above to see other celebrities at the show including Travis Scott, Adrien Brody, Omar Sy, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Callum Turner, Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin, Pusha T, BamBam, Jackson Wang, J-Hope, Skepta, Slick Rick and Gong Yoo. Also in attendance were NBA stars Chris Paul and Jeremy Sochan, Wemby’s Spurs teammates.

As seen in the video above, Wemby said he’s having a good time at the fashion show and answered questions including “what’s your favorite meal” (Grandma’s soup), and favorite cartoon character (Sponge Bob Square Pants), and favorite song (“Break Ya Neck” by Busta Rhymes).