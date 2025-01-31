Ex-Wendy’s Social Media Whiz “Begs” Sen. Cory Booker and Democrats: “Let Me Help You”

Despite the glittering endorsements from Hollywood celebrities and spending nearly a billion dollars during the final stages of the presidential campaign, Democrats and their ticket-topper Kamala Harris fared poorly in the November elections — and now a soul-searching party is asking itself, essentially, “Where’s the Beef?”

Enter Amy Brown, who once answered that famous question — and more — while working the social media hustle for fast food giant Wendy’s.

Brown knows the beef isn’t on TV or in Hollywood endorsements, but on social media, where information — to paraphrase Mark Twain — can get halfway around the world before other media puts its pants on.

The self-described “Bay Area mother of two” recently learned from a New York Times article that U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is in charge of the Senate Democrats’ social media presence.

Brown reacted to this discovery by reaching out to the Senator on the BlueSky app, writing: “Hello. I used to run the Wendy’s Twitter account and I am begging you to let me help you with the dems social media strategy, I will literally do it for free at this point.”

Brown added: “I am being completely serious, please email me,” and provided her address.

@corybooker.com hello I used to run the Wendy’s Twitter account and I am begging you to let me help you with the dems social media strategy, I will literally do it for free at this point — amy brown 💫 (@amybrown.xyz) January 31, 2025 at 9:17 AM

Based on her LinkedIn account, Brown was managing Wendy’s social media for five years (2012-2017) and (fun fact) was an intern at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2010.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is amplifying Brown’s request to Booker on BlueSky, adding of the old Wendy’s Twitter account: “This was one of my favorite accounts!” Vance tagged Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and former DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

Note: Brown recently published an article she wrote, Twitter is Dying, Now What? on LinkedIn. She describes it as “a ~2000 word story about social media managers & brand Twitter accounts, why is everyone still posting, etc.” Brown said that the outlet she originally wrote it for “asked that I either not touch the Nazi stuff or try to pitch it elsewhere, so it’s looking for a new home.”

Booker and company evidently have a ready aide in Brown if they wish to join the fight, as long as they don’t mind — and they don’t seem to — touching the “Nazi stuff.”