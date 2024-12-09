Paul Walker’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress

While Fast & Furious movie star Jordana Brewster is sharing photos this weekend from a party hosted by her co-star Charlize Theron (see Brewster below in a flapper costume with her husband Mason Morfit in the fedora), the daughter of the late Paul Walker, professional fashion model Meadow Walker, is dropping new photos too.

The 5’10” raven-haired beauty struck a pose in a stunning sheer cutout dress by designer Nensi Dojakaat the British Fashion Council.

Walker’s fans are going wild over the glamorous red carpet look. As one replied: “Most beautiful girl in the world.” Another replied, “Just wow!”

As seen below, Walker wore more than one provocative ensemble by Nensi Dojakaat. When celebrity makeup artist Aya Tariq shared the photos below, she referred to Walker as “my angel” and noted that she used Dior products on Walker.

Note: Meadow recently shared the family photos below and wrote: “Easter (1999), Pops in the Bahamas, in front of your old office on the universal lot (2024), fast (2001), goofballs. 11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much.”