Charlize Theron Stuns in Plunging Silk Dress, “Having a Little Fun”

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Charlize Theron (Monster, Bombshell, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast & Furious) is often striking a pose. As seen below, in a stunning plunging blue silk dress, the blonde beauty is modeling a Breitling watch.

The Oscar-winning actress captioned the photo series below: “Having a little fun.”

Theron’s fans are going wild over the glamorous photos. As one replied: “Beauty! A combination of elegance and outrageousness.”

Get ready to see more of Theron: she’s has two sequels in the works. She reprised her role as Andy for The Old Guard 2 with Uma Thurman (see below) and Chiwetel Ejiofor. And she’s waiting to return as undercover MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton for the Atomic Blonde sequel.

Note: Atomic Blonde director David Leitch is hopeful to soon start filming the sequel, which is currently stuck in a rights issue. (Netflix acquired the rights in 2020.) Leitch said in November, “hopefully we can get it done.”