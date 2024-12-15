Naomi Watts Stuns in Strapless Dress with Daughter, “Beautiful Girls”

Hollywood star Naomi Watts (The Friend, Birdman, King Kong, Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams) and her ex Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple, Ray Donovan) are the parents of two children, Sasha and Kai.

As seen below, Watts turned heads in a stunning strapless white dress beside young Kai, who wore a scoop neckline black dress.

Watts captioned the photos: “Darling Kai, Happy sweet sixteen🎈🎈🎈Your sweetness is pure and I’m the luckiest mommy in the world and that world is SO lucky that you are here!! You blow me away with your wild spirit, strength and yes your soft sweetness too. You even let me post a baby picture!! I thank my lucky stars i get to be your mom. I Love you to the moon.”

Kai’s father chimed in: “Love you Kai Kai.”

Celebrity friends of the former power couple are chiming in with good wishes including Gina Gershon (“cant believe kai is 16! Congrats in being such a great mommy and happy birthday beautiful kai xx”), Roseanna Arquette (“happy birthday to your baby”), Glenn Close (“Happy Birthday, Kai”) and Chelsea Handler who replied: “Beautiful girls!!”

Get ready to see more of Watts: she stars in the upcoming Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) legal series All’s Fair with AHS star Sarah Paulsen, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Judith Light, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

Kardashian plays a divorce attorney with an all-female law firm in Los Angeles; Close plays the boss.