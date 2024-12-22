Lea Michele Wows in Plunging Satin Dress, ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’

Hollywood and Broadway star Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) turned heads this week on the red carpet at the Broadway opening of Gypsy.

As seen below, Michele wowed in a stunning navy blue dress with a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps by fashion designer Adam Lippes.

She captioned the glamorous look, below: “Everything’s coming up roses.”

Everything’s Coming Up Roses is a song with music by Jule Style (who also composed Funny Girl) and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim written for the original 1959 Broadway musical Gypsy starring Ethel Merman.

Note: Bette Midler sang the song too, in the 1993 TV film version of Gypsy. Audra McDonald now stars as the domineering stage mother Mama Rose in the Broadway revival at the Majestic Theater.

The mother of two young children (Michele gave birth to her second child in late August) attended the Gypsy opening with her former Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff (see above) who wore a matching navy blue tuxedo.

Other celebrities at the premiere included Hollywood stars Zach Braff, Jeffrey Wright, Alec Baldwin, sisters Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, among others.