Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Sheer Lace Bra, Fans Watch in Slo-Mo

Hollywood star Anya Joy-Taylor (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dune: Part 2, The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu) is at the 2024 Comic Con event in Sao Paulo, Brazil and her fans can’t get enough of her sheer white lace bra and pant suit.

As seen below, one admirer captured the blonde beauty on stage — and in slo-motion — and captioned the video: “Sexy.” More than one fan replied: “Smoke show!”

Taylor-Joy is busy promoting her new AppleTV+ movie The Gorge with her co-star Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash, Fantastic Four).

In the action/adventure/sci-fi romance, Taylor-Joy and Teller play two highly-trained operatives who “become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge” where “an evil emerges.”

Directed by Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone, Doctor Strange), The Gorge also stars Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Ghostbusters) and is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2025 release.

Taylor-Joy fans are delighted with the trailer (above). As one replied: “This looks great. Seeing Anya Taylor-Joy playing chess is such a great easter egg!” Taylor-Joy is known for her portrayal of Beth Harmon, an American chess prodigy (and alcoholic and drug addict) in the 1960s in The Queen’s Gambit.