Ana de Armas Stuns in Sheer Plunging Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blonde, No Time to Die) is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new John Wick movie, Ballerina.

As seen below at the 2024 Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, the brunette beauty stunned in a sheer navy blue dress with an unzippered plunging neckline and a pair of pointed toe black stilettos. More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Below are closeup photos of de Armas with her Ballerina co-stars Ian McShane (Sexy Beast, Deadwood), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and director Len Wiseman (Underworld, Total Recall).

If you can’t wait to see de Armas in Ballerina, which will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025 — and also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Keanu Reeves, and the late Lance Reddick — her latest film Eden is still in theaters.

Based on a true story, Eden tells the story of “a group of people fueled by a profound desire for change; in order to turn their back to society they leave everything behind and set their futures on the harsh landscape of the Galapagos.”

Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) co-star. Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code) directs.