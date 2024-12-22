Amanda Bynes Stuns in Tight Chain Crop Top with Noah Cyrus

Just Jared is circulating the photos below of former child star Amanda Bynes (Nickelodeon’s All That and its spin-off The Amanda Show) at an art event which she co-hosted. As seen below, the platinum blonde 38-year-old wore a dramatic tight black crop top with four taut silver chains running across her bare chest.

Swipe to see fellow former child star, singer/model Noah Cyrus (who appeared on Hannah Montana starring her big sister Miley Cyrus) interacting with Bynes.

Amanda Bynes made a very rare public appearance, and we've got the pics!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/28pWt0geNw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 22, 2024

Bynes is receiving a wave of support and encouragement from fans on social media. As one replied: “I want Amanda to win! Yas girl, keep going to art events!!” And another chimed in: “I want her to win like Lindsay.”

Amanda Bynes is looking GOODT pic.twitter.com/AC8UdQpYie — FutureDilfPornstar (@leahsson) December 22, 2024

Fellow 38-year-old former child star Lindsay Lohan (Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap, Mean Girls) who is now married and a new mom is making a comeback in Hollywood.

Lohan is currently promoting her new Netflix romcom Our Little Secret with Kristin Chenoweth, and she and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are reprising their mother/daughter roles for a Freaky Friday sequel, which will be released in theaters in August 2025.