Ali Larter Stuns in Red Hot String Bikini, “It Gets Very Spicy”

Hollywood star Ali Larter (Legally Blonde, Final Destination, Resident Evil, Heroes) stars in the new Paramount+ series Landman. She plays Angela, ex-wife of the protagonist, oil company “landman,” Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton).

As seen in the photos above and below, the blonde beauty made a big splash as Angela in a red hot string bikini and sky-high gold platform stilettos on the third episode of Landman, “Hell Has a Front Yard.”

Above: L to R Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in season 1, episode 3 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Larter captioned the photos: “Angela comes in with a splash! And it gets very spicy.” Swipe to see Larter sharing the screen with her TV daughter Ainsley Norris, who’s portrayed by Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Strafford in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, The Throwback).

When Randolph shared her own series of photos from that “very spicy” episode (below), Larter replied: “Baby girl bringing all the heart and looking so beautiful.”