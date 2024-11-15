Stephanie Beatriz Stuns in Plunging Bodycon Dress with Peek-a-Boo Bra, “So Pretty”

Hollywood star Stephanie Beatriz is known for her roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NYPD Detective Rosa Diaz), in the musical film In the Heights (Carla), and as the voice of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto.

Get ready to see more of Beatriz as she’s promoting the new Netflix comedy series A Man on the Inside with Ted Danson. Danson plays the protagonist, a widower who starts working as a private detective on a case set in a retirement home. Beatriz plays the director of the home. See trailer below.

Beatriz is also promoting the upcoming second season of her Peacock series Twisted Metal.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the post-apocalyptic action comedy also stars Anthony Mackie (8 Mile), Will Arnett (Arrested Development) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways) — but Beatriz posed for The Hollywood Reporter with just her female co-stars, as seen below in a stunning blue deep scoop bodycon dress with a peek-a-boo neon green bra.

She captioned the group photo below: “TwistedMetal babes.” From l-r: Patty Guggenheim, Beatriz, Saylor Curda, and Tiana Okoye. More than one fan replied, “So pretty!”

A Man on the Inside will be released on November 21, and Season 2 of Twisted Metal will be likely be released in 2025. Season 1 trailer below.