Jordana Brewster Drops “Cheeky” Photo, “We All Zoomed In”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez, among many others.

This week the raven-haired beauty is promoting her new movie, Cellar Door. She and Scott Speedman (Underworld, The Strangers) play a married couple who are grieving after a miscarriage. When they’re gifted a mansion by an eccentric stranger (Laurence Fishburne) they accept and agree to never open the cellar door. You know what happens! Trailer below.

Brewster has been teasing her fans with photos of her training at a shooting range including the photo below of her caught with the wind lifting her skirt up and revealing her bare cheeks.

Her fans are going wild over the “cheeky picture.” As one fan replied, “We all zoomed in.”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror movie Heart Eyes. It’s about two co-workers who are mistaken as a romantic couple by a serial killer (the “Heart Eyes Killer”) who exclusively murders romantic couples.

The film is set on Valentine’s Day, and yes, it will released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Dewon Sawa and Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer) co-star. Trailer above.