Jessica Chastain Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie, Fans “Involuntarily Moan”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, A Most Violent Year, The Help) is on the cover of W Magazine China. As seen in the stunning photos below, the red-haired beauty strikes a pose in more than one fashion-forward ensemble including a black lace lingerie set.

Chastain wrote with the photos (and video) that she reunited with her favorite photographer Zhong Lin and explained: “we worked together 6 years ago for the first time and I’ve been admiring her work from afar ever since. Thank you for another incredible shoot!”

Swipe to see Chastain in that lingerie set and having her hair yanked behind her by a person adorned in leaves.

With the series below, W China magazine stylist Austin Feng wrote of Chastain: “A myriad of vivid, contrasting lives embodied. Yet even with this illustrious résumé, one truth remains: to know Jessica Chastain fully is to attempt the impossible-an elusive feat that transcends mere statistics.”

Chastain’s fans are going wild over the new photos. One replied, “you are a force of nature,” and when another chimed in, “i just involuntarily moaned,” more than one admitted that the images provoked them to do the same.

Chastain will appear next in the upcoming AppleTV+ action/crime series The Savant. She produces the series and plays the titular character, “a top-secret investigator who infiltrates internet hate organizations to bring down the nation’s most violent men.” James Badge Dale (The Departed) and Chastain’s The Good Nurse co-star Nnamdi Asomugha.