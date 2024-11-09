Cindy Crawford Cozies Up in Bed, “So Sexy”

Get ready to see more of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The brunette beauty continues to turn heads on the red carpet, as seen below in a stunning off-shoulder white dress with a plunging neckline at an Omega event held in Chicago. Or as Crawford calls the Windy City, “my old stomping grounds.”

Note: The 58-year-old stunner was born in DeKalb, Illinois, graduated from DeKalb High School in 1984 as valedictorian and studied chemical engineering for one year at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, before dropping out to pursue a modeling career.

Earlier this week, Crawford wowed in a navy blue halter dress in Miami to celebrate her Haute Living magazine cover, see below. That’s her son, 25-year-old Presley Gerber by her side.

This weekend Crawford is promoting her skin care brand, Meaningful Beauty, from bed, as seen in the photo below which she captioned, “Cozying up with Meaningful Beauty.”

Crawford’s fans are going wild over the makeup-free photo. As one replied, “So gorgeous without makeup.” Another replied, “You still look so beautiful, Cindy,” one replied. And another chimed in, “So sexy, Cindy.”