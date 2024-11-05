Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Bright Yellow Corset Dress with Son at Racetrack

Hollywood movie star Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: Man of International Mystery, Bedazzled, The Royals) is turning heads at the Fleming Race Course in Melbourne, Australia.

As seen in the photos below, Hurley struck a pose in a stunning bright yellow strapless corset dress with a neckline embroidered with yellow rose petals and a matching yellow tiger lily head piece.

Hurley attended the Melbourne Cup with her son, model and filmmaker Damian Hurley, who wore a fashion-forward tuxedo with tails and pinstripe trousers — with a yellow rose in his lapel.

British tabloid magazine Hello approves of the mother-son outing and wrote: “Liz and Damian Hurley brought the sunshine to the Melbourne Cup – we love Damian’s yellow rose to match his mum! 🤩💛”

As seen below, the brunette beauty wore the same dress but in pink last month for a Breast Cancer Awareness event. Hurley is the Global Ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.

Mother and son have also worked together: Liz Hurley stars in her son’s directorial debut, Strictly Confidential. The 2023 murder mystery dives into “a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal.” Trailer below.