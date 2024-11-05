‘The Apprentice’ Star Maria Bakalova Stuns in Plunging Strapless Dress

Hollywood movie star Maria Bakalova plays the late Ivana Trump, Donald Trump‘s first wife and mother of his three eldest children, in the recently released film The Apprentice.

The stunning Bulgarian-born blonde beauty is turning heads as she promotes the film, as seen below in a strapless plunging corset dress.

Bakalova, who posed in another black corset ensemble for the cover of 1883 magazine (below) says of The Apprentice: “We’re talking about people, human beings, and that’s the most important story. They’re not stereotypes; they’re archetypes of people. We explored the complexity of a woman who was ahead of her time and a man in denial of his existence.”

Set in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s, The Apprentice is about the rise of the famous real estate developer who would later be elected President (portrayed by Sebastian Stan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Pam & Tommy) and his relationship with his mentor, attorney Roy Cohn, who’s portrayed by Jeremy Strong (Succession). Below is the trailer.

Note: Cohn, who was Senator Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel during the McCarthy hearings in 1950s, was disbarred by a New York Court in the 1980s “for unethical conduct after attempting to defraud a dying client by forcing the client to sign a will amendment leaving him his fortune.”