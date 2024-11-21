Airlines Forced To Refund Credit Card Charges In 7 Days: “No More Vouchers”

The Biden administration may be running out of power time, but Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is using what remains of his power and platform to change the dynamic between frustrated airline passengers and the airlines that frustrate them.

Buttigieg released a video explaining new regulations in place at the DOT requiring airline compliance on refunds — and sounding the death knell for the dreaded “airline vouchers.”

“No more airline vouchers,” Buttigieg says, also revealing that airlines will be required to issue refunds in the same way they accepted the payment in the first place.

If you pay with a credit card, then if an airline cancels your flight or rebooks you on a flight you don’t want, etc., it must “automatically” refund your money within seven days and reimburse the funds to the credit card you paid with.

You might have heard about our department's new rule requiring airlines to provide automatic refunds for cancelled or significantly delayed flights.



Here's what it means: pic.twitter.com/7xbo9sUKNf — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 21, 2024

Part of the drive behind the Department of Transportation regulations is to get the airlines to self-police, avoiding maneuvers that would result in refunds and unhappy customers — because cash-back is more painful to the bottom line than vouchers, especially as many vouchers go unredeemed.

Another post by Buttigieg cites record on-time rates so far this year, indicating that the threat of regulation has had an impact. 2024, Buttigieg says, has seen “record-breaking air travel with the lowest cancellation rate in years.”

This year has seen record-breaking air travel with the lowest cancellation rate in years.



Heading into the Thanksgiving season, we're expecting more record-breaking travel and working to ensure travelers and the system are prepared. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 20, 2024

Key elements of the new refund rules, drawn from dot.gov, are bulleted below: