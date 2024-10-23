Reese Witherspoon Drops Birthday Photos with Son Deacon, “Your Handsome Twin”

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Election, Walk the Line) and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe have two children together: 25-year-old daughter and professional model Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, and son Deacon Reese Phillippe, who turned 21 today (October 23).

With the sweet and candid family photos below, the Oscar winner wrote to her son: “Cannot believe that this amazing young man is turning 21!! Happy birthday, Deacon Phillippe you came into my life to bring me joy, wisdom, and so much love 🥰 you light up my life with your beautiful spirit! I love you so much.”

Witherspoon’s fans and famous friends are chiming in with good wishes. Jenny Belushi replied; “Birthday Deacon!❤️🎂❤️ Smart, talented, and kind—so loving to your mama! I’ve loved watching you grow into the wonderful young man you are.”

Author Amy Griffin replied: “That first photo. D it’s your Day! You are so loved.” And Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely wrote: “Happy happy birthday Deacon! Congrats on raising such a kind brilliant man!”

Several fans noted the resemblance between mother and son. More than one replied: “Twins!” and “Your handsome boy twin!”

Deacon is a singer (see above at an event in LA, swipe to see his proud parents) and a model, as seen above in an ad for fashion design house Celine.

Note: Witherspoon’s youngest child, Tennessee James Toth, 12, is from her second marriage with Jim Toth.