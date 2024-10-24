Natalie Portman Stuns In Handmade Jeans, “Perfectly Faded and Whiskered”

Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan, May December, V for Vendetta) recently posed with English zoologist, primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall to encourage her millions of followers to “Vote for Nature.”

Note: Goodall’s “Vote for Nature” campaign encourages people around the world to vote for political candidates who are “committed to environmental stewardship… and pledging bold actions to slow climate change and halt biodiversity loss.”

For the photo shoot, the petite Oscar winner pulled back her hair in a long braid and rocked a plain white blouse with a pair of 100 percent cotton high-waisted blue jeans with five antique brass buttons in the front.

“The Lou Jean” by American designer Ulla Johnson is handcrafted in Los Angeles from non-stretch denim with oversized patch pockets and a vintage-inspired flared hem. It is described by Johnson as having a “forever-favorite silhouette.”

The Lou Jean comes in a classic Danube wash “that’s perfectly faded and whiskered,” and is often paired with the designer’s new ruffled denim Mathilde Shirt, see below.

Get ready to see more of Portman: when not promoting her AppleTV+ murder mystery series Lady in the Lake with co-star Moses Ingram (trailer below), she’s working on her new project, the upcoming Guy Ritchie film, Fountain of Youth.

Eiza González (Baby Driver, Godzilla vs. King Kong) and Carmen Ejogo (Selma, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) star in Fountain of Youth as two estranged sisters who reunite to seek the legendary Fountain of Youth with the goal of receiving immortality. John Krasinski stars, too.