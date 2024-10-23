Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin, Blast from the Past) is on the cover of King Kong magazine, a publication dedicated to featuring ground-breaking art, fashion and film.

Photographer Justin Kelly, who took the stunning photos below of Silverstone “frolicking around Elysian Park” for King Kong magazine, wrote: “My first time working with Alicia was on King Cobra and now we’ve teamed up again, along with the brilliant Karl Glusman, for our new film Pretty Thing.”

Swipe the cover photo above to see more photos from the shoot and the pull quotes from the King Kong interview with Silverstone.

The 48-year-old actress revealed: “I turned down some incredible roles because they required nudity, and that wasn’t something I was comfortable with. That decision made me feel empowered and I’ve never regretted it.”

Note: Photographer Justin Kelly directed Silverstone in the upcoming thriller movie Pretty Thing. She plays a successful business executive “who struggles with a scorned young lover who takes his obsession too far. Actor Karl Glusman (The Bikeriders) co-stars.

Silverstone will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi remake of The Running Man with Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Josh Brolin (Avengers, No County for Old Men) and Silverstone’s Pretty Thing co-star Glusman. The Running Man is scheduled for a November 2025 release.