Elizabeth Banks Stuns in Platinum Hair, Strapless Black Dress

Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks (Cocaine Bear, The Hunger Games, Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect) was one of several celebrities who attended the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles this week. But she might be the only celeb to drastically change the color of her hair for the big red carpet event.

As seen above and below, the normally blonde beauty rocked a platinum colored shoulder-length bob haircut with her strapless black dress by Mugler and pointy stilettos by Jimmy Choo.

Be sure to swipe to see the lace-up corset back of the dress.

Get ready to see more of Banks: she stars in the upcoming thriller series The Better Sister, which is based on the novel of the same title by Alafair Burke. The Amazon Prime series is about two estranged sisters who are forced to reunite after the murder of Chloe’s (Jessica Biel) husband, Adam.

Banks plays Chloe’s sister, Nicky, who was married to Adam first and lost custody of their son, Ethan, who now lives with Chloe.