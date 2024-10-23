Jessica Chastain Stuns in Sheer Smoky Dress, “Absolutely Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, A Most Violent Year, The Help) turned heads at the opening of the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard starring triple-threat Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer, Pussycat Dolls).

As seen in the video below at the St. James Theater, Chastain stunned in a sheer smoky-colored sheath dress adorned with a series of silver glittery triangular shapes. Her fans are going wild over the glamorous ensemble. As one replied, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Chastain congratulated the director Jamie Lloyd “for an unforgettable production” — a remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original Sunset Boulevard musical.

Note: Lloyd directed Chastain in the 2023 Broadway revival of A Doll’s House, for which she was received a Tony Award nomination.

Other celebrities at the Sunset Boulevard opening included TV talk show hosts and power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, music producer Clive Davis, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actress Brooke Shields, and billionaire Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, among others.

Get ready to see more of Chastain: she finished filming Lear Rex with Al Pacino, who plays the legendary Shakespearian character King Lear. Chastain plays Lear’s eldest daughter Goneril; Rachel Brosnahan plays Regan; and Ariana DeBose plays Cordelia.

Fun fact: Chastain starred in the stage play Salome with Pacino, and the 2011 film Wilde Salome which Pacino wrote, directed and starred in with Chastain.