Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Welcome to Wrexham) and Blake Lively (It Ends With Us, Gossip Girl) were photographed in New York City on Friday.

As seen in the photos below, Lively turned heads in a stunning sheer crochet dress with matching hosiery and high-heel lace-up combat boots.

Lively’s fans are going wild over the new autumnal look and leaving comments including “OMG” and “Gorgeous.”

Note: As seen in the series below, Reynolds and Lively are often photographed together as they stroll the streets of Manhattan.

Get ready to see more of Lively: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) movie A Simple Favor Sequel with Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Italian actor Michele Morrone. Lively reprises her role as Emily Nelson, who is planning to marry a rich Italian businessman (Morrone) on the island of Capri. Set photos below.

Bonus: Allison Janney (I, Tonya, Mom, The West Wing) and Elizabeth Perkins (Big, Weeds, About Last Night) co-star.

Reynolds is also busy working on the upcoming animated film Animal Friends with Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Lil Rey Howery (The Jarrod Carmichael Show) and Vince Vaughn (Swingers, Rudy), among others. The film, which is about two animals who become unlikely friends, is scheduled for a August 2025 release.