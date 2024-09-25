Taraji P. Henson Stuns in Navel-Plunging Mini Dress

Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Empire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) turned heads on the red carpet promoting her new Peacock series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist with Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle and her former Empire and Hustle and Flow co-star Terrence Howard.

As seen below, the 54-year-old actress stunned in a silver sequined mini dress with a navel-plunging neckline and a hip-high slit by New York fashion label RETROFÊTE. (The tiny tote bag is by Kate Spade.)

Henson’s fans are going wild over the provocative look and her fit physique. As one replied: “Wow, the gym has set it OFF!” Another approving fan replied: “Okay with the mid-section skin out and poppin’.”

Note: Henson wore another tiny mini dress by RETROFETE for the BET Awards, see below.

Get ready to see more of Henson: she will appear next in Tyler Perry‘s upcoming drama, Straw. She stars as the protagonist, a struggling single mother who “becomes embroiled in a situation she never envisioned, finding herself at the center of suspicion in an indifferent world.”

Sherri Shepherd (Precious, 30 Rock), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Sinbad (Atlanta, A Different World), and Rockmund Dunbar (Sons of Anarchy, Prison Break, Scorpion) co-star in the Netflix release.