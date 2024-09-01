Poppy Delevingne Stuns in Sexy Satin Suit “Before I Melted”

English socialite, actress and model actress Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) is turning heads at the Venice Film Festival.

As seen in the photos below, Delevingne rocked a black satin suit (by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini) without a top and with a pair of pink stilettos, and reported from the famous Italian island: “Right before I melted…”

Delevingne attended the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival, which she said was “SUCH an honour” and watched the new Beetlejuice sequel which she said was “bonkers brilliant.”

Swipe photos below to see Delevingne’s sheer white lace bodysuit and pant ensemble which she wore while traveling the Venice canals.

Delevingne’s fans and famous friends are going wild over his chic provocative look. Celebrity stylist Olivia Buckingham called Delevingne a “smoke show,” and fellow actress/model Amy Jackson replied to the photos, “Beautyyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️ so good seeing you xxx.”

Note: Delevingne always has business to tend to in Italy. She and her sisters (Cara and Chloe) launched Della Vite, a line of Prosecco wines, in 2020.

Get ready to see more of Delevingne: she has been cast for the upcoming thriller The Gun on Second Street with Rumer Willis (Dancing with the Stars winner) and Tom Arnold (Roseanne).