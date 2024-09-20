Paula Abdul Stuns in ‘Beetlejuice’ Corset Bodysuit, “What Are Your Thoughts?”

Triple-threat entertainer Paula Abdul is flaunting her fit physique in a black-and-white corset bodysuit by Nina Ricci, over the elbow black satin gloves and a pair of towering platform stilettos by Giuseppe Zanotti.

With the stunning photo below, taken by Sebastian Smith, the 62-year-old petite dancer, choreographer and singer wrote: “Beetlejuice, beetlejuice, bee- I’ve been dying to see the sequel, how many of you guys have seen it and what are your thoughts!?”

Abdul’s fans are going wild over the photo (“OMG, you look stunning!) and are encouraging her to see Tim Burton’s new Beetlejuice sequel starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega (“worth seeing!”).

While Abdul recently had to cancel her Straight Up! tour in Canada (it was a 21-city tour with Taylor Dayne and Tiffany as opening acts), she continues to entertain her fans on social media.

When the former Laker Girl shared the photo above, for Modeliste Magazine, of her modeling a leopard-print coat over a strapless black bodysuit and fishnets, and another pair of sky-high stilettos, she captioned it: “Everyone looks good in leopard.”