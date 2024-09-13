Maren Morris Explains Wardrobe Malfunction, “This Will Haunt Me Forever”

Country-turned-pop music star Maren Morris is promoting the last days of her RSVP Redux Tour.

The 34-year-old singer shared the photos below from the Burlington, Vermont show and reported: “I’m an avid jumper on stage and the Dr. Martens betrayed me but it was worth it. Only a few shows left before it’s over,” with an exploding bomb and laughing/crying emoji.

Swipe to the end to see the result of her “avid jumping.”

Morris shared the photos below from her Wallingford, Connecticut show which includes a video of her wearing a fan-made shirt which features a photo of the controversial denim skirt she recently wore on stage that had fans wondering if her “wardrobe malfunction” was a publicity stint.

Swipe to see Morris filming herself wearing the fan-made shirt. She says, “You guys are getting out of hand with the jokes” and added, “This will haunt me forever.”

The denim skirt had a wide hip-high slit that revealed her crotch. She was wearing nude-colored underwear which she later regretted as it caused people to assume that she wasn’t wearing anything under the skirt.

As seen in the Cosmopolitan Cheap Shots video above, Morris laughs at the suggestion of it being a publicity stunt and explains that she actually had “another wardrobe malfunction” before she tried on the denim skirt which she says was her “backup option.”

Morris added, “I wish I had worn day-glo underwear so people would know that I definitely had it on.”