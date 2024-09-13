Charlotte Lawrence Stops NYC Traffic in Sheer Red Dress With Hip-High Slit

Model/actress/singer Charlotte Lawrence is stopping traffic in New York City as seen below in a stunningly sheer red dress with white trim and a hip-high slit (by Prada).

Be sure to swipe the photo series above to see the 24-year-old model a variety of fashion-forward ensembles including a sheer tiny black mini dress by Alaia, and a sexy tangerine halter top mini dress, also by Alaia.

Lawrence wore another stunning sheer dress at the NYFW Tory Burch show, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Lawrence, acting: she’s promoting her TV debut on the new AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Swingers, Rudy).

She and her real-life father, Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), who developed and executive produces the show, talked about how she auditioned for the Bad Monkey role of Caitlin, a model, with ET, as seen above. Charlotte said of Caitlin, “I just fell in love with Caitlin, and she really resonated with me.” She added, “I just had this gut instinct and deep crave to play her.”