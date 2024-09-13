Irina Shayk Stuns in Plunging Halter Dress, “Tightly Edited”

Get ready to see more of supermodel Irina Shayk. At New York Fashion Week, the 38-year-old brunette beauty walked the runway of Carolina Herrera‘s show in a traffic-stopping halter dress.

As seen above and below, the gown features a black plunging halter neck top with a taxi-cab-yellow silk faille ball skirt (from the Spring 2025 collection by creative director Wes Gordon).

Herrera said the new collection — which was revealed at The Noguchi Museum, the models circled the artist’s circular Sunken Garden installation — “blooms into color, in a tightly edited palette of four bold hues.”

CD Gordon sought “perfection in each piece through the most precise choice of color, cut and silhouette, with an exacting dedication to graphic glamour” and added yellow roses to the models’ hair.

Shayk also turned heads at the Tory Burch NYFW show in an all-black sheer bodysuit dress, as seen below.