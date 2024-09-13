Karlie Kloss Stuns in Sheer Bodysuit Dress, Taylor Swift Fans React

Get ready to see more of supermodel Karlie Kloss. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel model is turning heads at New York Fashion Week. At the Carolina Herrera show, the 6-foot-tall stunner struck a pose in a strapless corset dress, see below.

Also this week, at the annual fundraiser for the Kering Foundation, co-hosted by A-list Hollywood celebrities including Salma Hayek and Matthew McConaughey and their spouses, Kloss turned up in a sheer black bodysuit dress (vintage Tom Ford for Gucci, 1998) and open-toe stilettos.

Kloss’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sleek sheer look including fellow supermodel Ashley Graham who dropped a red heart emoji.

Swifties, fans of mega pop star Taylor Swift, are flooding Kloss’s comments section with mentions of Swift’s Reputation album cover. As one replied: “Yep, this is it, this is the reputation album cover” and “it’s giving reputation,” and another: “eyes looking like reputation cover.”

Reputation, Swift’s sixth studio album which was released in 2017, featured a black-and-white photo of Swift in similar “smoky” eye makeup.

Note: There has been drama surrounding the friendship of Kloss and Swift. As Cosmopolitan wrote this summer: “these two went from being best friends (they were featured on a Vogue cover together!) to pretty much estranged—at least in public.”

As seen above, Kloss wore another sheer skintight bodysuit dress to the Alaia NYFW show.