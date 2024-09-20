Christina Milian Stuns in Skintight Bodycon Dress, “Going to Be a Killer Season”

Hollywood star Christina Milian turned heads in a skintight green bodycon dress while visiting Paris, France.

With the photos below, the 42-year-old Jersey Girl reported that she flew 11 hours to fly to Paris for the 3-day trip, which was a surprise presented by her husband, French singer M. Pokora, the father of her two youngest children, sons Isaiah and Kenna.

When not being whisked off to Paris by Pokora or modeling (see below), Milian continues to act.

She stars in the upcoming Dexter prequel series with Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions), Christian Slater (Heathers, Mr. Robot) Patrick Dempsey (Ferrari, Grey’s Anatomy). English actor Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone, The OA) plays the titular serial killer as a young man.

Milian plays Miami PD detective Maria LaGuerta in Dexter: Original Sin which is scheduled for a December 13, 2024 premiere on Showtime and will be available via Paramount+.

When Milian shared the trailer above, (yes, that’s Michael C. Hall‘s voice narrating) she promised: “It’s going to be a ‘killer’ season.”

Milian’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new Dexter role. Reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (Jersey Shore) replied: “OH MY GOD NO WAYYYYY!! I am freaking out i love this for you!!!!” and TV personality Jeannie Mai wrote: “Lesssgoooo.”