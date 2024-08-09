Mena Suvari Stuns in “Extremely Delicate” Silk Dress, Open Toe Stilettos

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Mena Suvari. Known for her roles in the American Pie movies (Heather) and in the 1999 Sam Mendes film American Beauty (suburban high school flirt Angela), Suvari is celebrating her recent Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Detective Thompson in the sci-fi series RZR. (The Emmy Awards will be held on September 15.)

As seen above and below, Suvari turned heads in a golden silk dress at an event to celebrate the RZR nomination. Above is Suvari with director David Bianchi, in the light blue suit. Below is Suvari with costume designer Dawn Ritz.

Suvari’s sleeveless silk dress is called “The Monte” and it’s the creation of Copenhagen design house Envelope, which warns customers that the garment “is extremely delicate.”

Note: Suvari also stars in the upcoming biopic Reagan with Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow) as the late California Governor and U.S. President.

Suvari plays Reagan’s first wife, Hollywood movie star Jane Wyman; Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito’s Way, Kindergarten Cop) plays former First Lady Nancy Reagan; Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders) and Kevin Dillon (Entourage) co-star.

Reagan will be released on August 30.