Padma Lakshmi Stuns in Sheer Corset Bodysuit with Cheeky View

When not hosting her award-winning Hulu documentary travel and food series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, former Top Chef host and judge Padma Lakshmi often models.

As seen below, the 5’10” brunette beauty and bestselling cookbook author recently struck a provocative pose on a bed in a plunging black bodysuit. She captioned the series: “2 hot 2 bare” and added the hashtag #padmaxbarenecessities.

Lakshmi just launched her lingerie label Padma x Bare Necessities — as seen in promotional photo below which features her in a strapless snakeskin corset and brief bottoms with a cheeky view (note mirror strategically placed behind her).

And with the lingerie set below, Lakshmi wrote: “Edgy or femme, these bras and panties were designed to lift your mood.”

With the sexy swimsuit photo below, Lakshmi reminds her fans that the new fashion collection is more than lingerie. She wrote with the unzipped swimsuit photos and video below: “It’s not just lingerie! Summer is here ladies, suit up!”