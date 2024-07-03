Olivia Munn Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, John Mulaney Giggles

Hollywood star Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, The Daily Show) recently shared her shocking breast cancer diagnosis and the news that she had a double mastectomy. In May, Munn told People magazine that she leaned on her partner — and father of her 2-year-old son — stand-up comedian John Mulaney for strength.

The power couple recently attended Vogue World in Paris together where Munn stunned in a strapless corset dress with a bejeweled plunging neckline.

While standing outside in a Parisian garden, Mulaney captured video of Munn in her formal dress and got a close-up of the diamond necklace she wore. Mulaney then panned to a gentleman in a dark suit a few feet behind Munn and giggled.

Munn explained: “My necklace had a plus one for Vogue World 😅 Thank you for the jewels and the bodyguard.”

Get ready to see more of Mulaney: he’s promoting his Netflix comedy series John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (trailer below), and he’s just added two more nights (July 13 and 14) for his stand-up show in Port Chester, New York.