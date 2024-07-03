Nina Dobrev Stuns in White Hot Bra Suit, “So Beautiful”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or traveling the world with her partner, Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White, actress Nina Dobrev (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Vampire Diaries) is often modeling.

As seen below, Dobrev recently turned heads in a stunning white hot bra suit with pointy stilettos by fashion powerhouse Fendi. She captioned the series: “trying to wear as much white as possible before Labor Day.”

As her celebrity stylist Lauren Jeworski wrote: Dobrev is “a vision in white.” As one fan replied, “So beautiful.”

For the screening of her new comedy/suspense movie The Reunion, Dobrev wore a similar shirtless suit but this time in black and by Italian label Versace — see below.

In The Reunion, Dobrev stars as Amanda, one of seven former high school classmates who come together at a winter reunion and “uncover a murder and scramble to identify the killer among them before they’re all iced out for good.”

Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), and Billy Magnussen (Game Night) co-star. Trailer below.