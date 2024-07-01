Emma Roberts Stuns in Strapless Corset, Tiny Mini Skirt

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, About Fate, American Horror Story, Scream Queens) is promoting her new comedy Space Cadet. As seen below at a premiere event, the 33-year-old blond rocked a nude-colored strapless corset (by Versace) with a ruched silver mini-skirt (by Brit Elkin Hines) and a pair of sling-back stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.

She caption the photo series, “june you were cute.”

In Space Cadet, Roberts plays the protagonist Rex, a party girl bartender in Florida who wants to become an astronaut. With the help of her friend (Poppy Liu, see below in the blue velvet dress), who cleverly alters Rex’s resume to make Rex an MIT graduate and winner of a Pulitzer Prize, NASA welcomes Rex into the prestigious program. The tagline of the Space Cadet is ‘Houston has a new problem.’ Hilarity ensues.

As seen in the trailer below, Space Cadet also stars Tom Hopper (Black Sails, I Feel Pretty), Dave Foley (News Radio, Kids in the Hall), and Gabrielle Union (Think Like a Man, Bring It On), who portray the NASA executives who try to help Rex complete the training she needs to actually fly into space. Space Cadet will be available on Amazon Prime on Thursday, July 4.