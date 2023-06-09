Haim Sisters Flaunt Abs in “Summer Girl” Photos, ‘A Bad Influence’

Haim, the trio of singing sisters (Alana, Danielle and Este), grace the July/August 2023 cover of Elle UK. As seen in the stunning photos below — be sure to swipe — the Haims model a variety of cutoff shorts (Louis Vuitton), string bikinis, and strapless scarf crop tops, among other pieces of designer fashion.

The official Haim Instagram account captioned the photos: “and just like that… Elle UK turned us from winter girls into summer girls.”

With the photos above, Elle UK reports that Este admits to being a “bad influence” on the set of Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Este reveals that she was going through a break-up and was invited to stay at the White Lotus hotel in Sicily by her friend (the show’s executive producer David Bernad), and “was DJing every night in the bar area with the cast, and having these dance parties and karaoke. I was a bad influence – I wasn’t working all day like they had been.”

When Este shared the photos and video above from her time with The White Lotus cast, actress Haley Lu Richardson replied: “Sexiest times of my life karaoke-ing in that gosh darn lobby.”

With the photo of Danielle and Alana above, Elle UK quotes Alana as saying: ‘We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the indus- try have said. Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do. You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”

P.S. They had a great time in Brazil, too, see bikini photos above.