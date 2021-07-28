Serena Williams Stuns In Curve Hugging Sexy Bodycon Dress, “Zoom In…”

When not crushing it on the court, legendary tennis champion Serena Williams is often modeling. When she shared the stunning off-the-shoulder bodycon dress photos below, her millions of fans and famous friends (Caroline Wozniacki and fashion designer Vera Wang) went wild for the look. Serena captioned the series: “Zoom in… zoom out.”

Serena, who has won gold medals in doubles with her sister Venus Williams (200, 2008, 2012) and won a gold medal in women’s singles in 2012, is not competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which prohibited athletes from traveling with their families.

Serena is married to reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, father of 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.