Kevin Hart’s Wife Stuns in Navel-Plunging Bodycon Dress, “Beautiful Couple”

Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart (Jumanji, Ride Along, Central Intelligence, The Secret Lives of Pets) rang in the New Year with his wife Eniko Hart. The dynamo duo turned heads in all-black fashion-forward ensembles. The comedian rocked a tailored tuxedo and Mrs. Hart stunned in a black halter bodycon dress with a navel-plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Fans of the Harts are going wild over the glamorous photos. As one replied: “beautiful couple.”

Get ready to see more of Kevin Hart: with the photos above of him with Eniko in a dark fur crop top and matching pencil skirt, he wrote: “Miami was EPIC…. I taped my hour Netflix special…. This is will be my 9th comedy special. Where does the time go…. 9 hrs of stand up comedy is insane…. I honestly feel like I keep getting better with time. This special is SPECIAL …. I promise you. ACTING MY AGE!!!! Finishing this tour with a bang.”

Hart also has a number of film projects in the works: he’s reprising his role as Ben Barber for the upcoming third installation of Ride Along with Ice Cube and Tika Sumpter. Tim Story directs again.