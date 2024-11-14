Big KAT — as the New York Knicks new star Karl-Anthony Towns is known — came to the Big Apple dragging an unearned reputation of being a little bit “soft.” It’s a label that follows every 7-footer who likes to shoot 3-pointers, and since KAT is one of the best big men shooters in NBA history, he was guaranteed to wear the “soft” label in the current internet “hater” ecosystem.

But KAT knows about NYC and he knows soft doesn’t play with Madison Square Garden fans. Thing is, Towns didn’t need to change his game — he was never soft — he just needed New Yorkers to see his game.

And KAT has been putting on an absolute S-H-O-W, averaging 26.5 points (on 53.3% shooting) and 12.2 rebounds since arriving.

KAT won over even more fans last night, stunning the Knicks faithful as he stayed late practicing free throws after a bitter one-point loss. This extra practice came despite his having put the Knicks on his back against the Chicago Bulls and dropping 46 points in the contest.

NY KAT is extremely likeable. Ive become a KAT guy last couple seasons. Before then i didnt see it. Glad to say i was wrong about the guy hope he brings the chip to Manhattan — slapshot.eth (@Puckefeller) November 14, 2024

But that one-point loss could have been averted, Towns understood, if he had shot his customary high percentage from the free throw line.

KAT, jersey ripped, still on Garden floor shooting free throws



Scored 46



4-8 from line



Lost game by 1 pic.twitter.com/Qv18qR8FlD — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 14, 2024

Instead he shot 4-of-8, which is why he was still in the gym postgame getting up shots. And, incidentally, winning over any fans who weren’t yet on the Big KAT train — a huge move for a superstar who might have already been at the club.