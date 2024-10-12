Ariel Winter Stuns in Electric Blue Bodycon Dress, “Life Changing”

Former Modern Family star Ariel Winter turned heads in an electric blue bodycon dress when she accepted the Legacy Award at Legacy Youth Leaders annual gala in Beverly Hills.

With the photos below of Winter at the podium, she praised the non-profit organization for its work: “What Legacy does for young people is LIFE CHANGING and desperately needed.”

Winter thanked everyone including her partner, actor Luke Benward (Ravenswood), her Modern Family brother Nolan Gould (Luke) for presenting her with the award, and her hair and makeup team “who made me feel so pretty for this super special night.”

Swipe to see more of her Modern Family family — Eric Stonestreet (Cam) and Ty Burrell (Phil) — who couldn’t be there for the event but surprised Winter with a video.

Get ready to see and hear more from Winter: she is reprising her voice role as Sofia the First for the sequel, Sofia the First: Royal Magic, which is scheduled for a 2026 release on Disney Jr. and Disney+.