MAGA Senator Gets Shut Down on Fox News For Name Calling “Bash-a-Thon”

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-GA) was a guest on the Neil Cavuto Show on Fox News where he voiced his opposition to abortion and criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, who has vowed to keep abortion legal across the country.

Kennedy called Harris’s position on abortion a “loon wing position,” and claimed the existence of polls that show that “many Americans believe she’s a bit of a ding dong.”

Cavuto asked Kennedy if he’s worried about how such name calling will resonate with women voters. “Do you worry how that comes across?” Cavuto asked the Senator, who replied, “I’m telling you what the polling shows.”

This is one of the most remarkable things I’ve ever seen on Fox News.



Senator John ‘Foghorn Leghorn’ Kennedy went on the air to outright insult Kamala Harris, and Neil Cavuto shut him down over and over again, rendering him almost speechless.pic.twitter.com/5f33KmT9XL — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 29, 2024

Cavuto shook his head and said, “I never know when it’s constructive to call people names…on the left or the right.” The Fox News star added, “If you think you can gain this November, calling people names, I don’t know how far that goes, left or right. But we’ll see, it’s still early.”

Kennedy said, “I’m trying to be objective here,” which Cavuto questioned. “Are you really?… You’ve been on a bash-a-thon of name calling. If you call that being objective, I don’t know.”