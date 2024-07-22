Kellyanne Conway Slams Kamala Harris as Inarticulate and Lazy, George Conway Reacts

George Conway, the popular — and also despised — anti-Trump former Republican beltway insider lawyer and commentator, and Kellyanne Conway, the political consultant and former advisor to former President Donald Trump, always made a surprising couple.

But unlike the perplexing Democrat-Republican celebrity marriage of the Clinton era, James Carville and Mary Matalin, the Conways couldn’t sustain the marriage for the long term as their personal and political differences became increasingly irreconcilable.

George Conway counts among the most relentless Trump critics in the media, a Chris Christie-level Trump detractor working with the Lincoln Project and later directly for the Biden-Harris campaign to save a democracy at risk, as he characterizes it.

In attacking Trump however, the attorney-pundit hasn’t also frequently attacked his ex-wife — they share children, for one thing. But he is a good bet — it’s in his job description — to comment when, as often happens, something he considers ludicrous comes across his radar.

That opportunity reared up after a Fox News interview featured Kellyanne Conway slamming the new presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — a successful prosecutor, state Attorney General, and U.S. Senator — as inarticulate and lazy.

Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/O8O8w65MqW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 22, 2024

Saying Harris’s public schedule as VP rarely has anything on it, Kellyanne Conway said of Harris: “She does not speak well. She does not work hard. She should not be the standard-bearer for the party.”

George Conway replied archly: “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump.”