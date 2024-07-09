Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Strapless Twisted Bikini, ‘Girls Trip’

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing) knows how to strike a pose. As seen in the photos below, Beckinsale is rocking a mustard-colored strapless bikini and an up-do which reveals her cat eyes tattoo on her right shoulder (an homage to her cat Clive who recently passed). Beckinsale captioned the photo series: “Girls trip/60’s vibes/breathing.”

Swipe to see a head-to-toe view of Beckinsale in that twisted top bikini with a pair of knee-high platform combat boots and heart-shaped sunglasses. The last slide is the cheekiest. As one fan replied: “Last pic is my favorite.”

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she finished filming the upcoming action thriller Stolen Girl with Scott Eastwood (Fast X, Suicide Squad), Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s son, and Matt Craven (Sharp Objects, A Few Good Men, Jacob’s Ladder).

Beckinsale stars as the protagonist, an American woman who “spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.”

[Note: Stolen Girl is inspired by the story of Maureen Dabbagh, a woman from Virginia whose Syrian ex-husband abducted their three-year-old daughter and took her to the Middle East in 1992. Mother and daughter had no communication for 17 years.]

Stolen Girl was filmed in Italy. Below is Beckinsale biting the arm of director James Kent.

Beckinsale also filmed the thriller The Patient with Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Cruel Intentions), who plays the protagonist — a man who “wakes up in a hospital without knowing what happened to him” and suspects he’s being manipulated.