Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns In Provocative Pose, Family Reacts: “Sheeeeeesh”

Hollywood movie icon Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) was in Philadelphia this week celebrating “Rocky Day” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where he famously ran up the steps in his dingy grey sweat suit and inspired the world to keep working and reaching for the stars.

With Stallone was his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three gorgeous daughters — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

When not filming their Paramount+ family reality TV show, The Family Stallone, which is currently in its second season, the three young women often model, notably including Sistine. Below the 25-year-old brunette Stallone sister struck a pose without a top and in a pair of baggy jeans with white Calvin Klein underwear peeking out above the waist.

Sistine’s mother responded, “So beautiful!” and sister Sophia replied: “Sheeeeeesh” with a fire emoji.

Sistine Stallone was featured on the cover of the Italian fashion magazine Revista de Milenio. In the accompanying interview, Sistine said: “Everyone always says to be authentic, to be yourself, but all the judgements make it difficult.”

Below are photos from a recent shoot with Vogue Greece. Her father approved: he replied, “Fantastic!”