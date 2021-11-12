DEUX Cookie Dough Pitches Mark Cuban In Hot Pink Short Set, Kitten Heels on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, health conscious entrepreneur Sabeena Ladha from Los Angeles, California pitches DEUX, a line of vegan, gluten-free cookie dough snacks “with immunity-boosting vitamins.” You can eat DEUX cookie dough straight from the jar! It’s available in peanut butter, gingerbread and brownie batter, among other flavors.

Above: Sabeena Ladha on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

On Shark Tank, Sabeena presents her business in a hot pink short set and a pair of white sling-back kitten heels. She has the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in more than one vegan food businesses (Wanna Date, Coconut Girl Paleo Ice Cream).

