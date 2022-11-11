SquareKeg on Shark Tank Nabs NFL Super Bowl Champ as Spokesperson

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Tim Louks of Spokane, Washington pitches SquareKeg, a portable stainless steel keg that holds 128 oz., fits in a refrigerator or cooler and keeps your beverage of choice (beer, wine, cold brew, et al) fresh and carbonated.

Customers can fill their reusable SquareKeg at a local brewery and have a double-growler-fill on-tap, in the fridge, or use the conveniently-sized keg to hold a big batch of cocktails (mojitos, margaritas, Russian mules, et al) to have at the ready when throwing a party.

As seen in the photo above, NFL XXXVII Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Warren “QB Killa” Sapp (formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) is a fan of SquareKeg. Check out his customized unit… he even goes golfing with it!

