Wondry Wine Couple on ‘Shark Tank’ Among Less Than 1% of Black Winemakers in US

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, wife and husband team Whitney Gates and Chaz Gates from Plano, Texas pitch their wine business Wondry.

The entrepreneurial couple “hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection,” which uses only natural and organic ingredients.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — Classic List]

Not only are customers loving the taste of Wondry (“Smoothest buzz I’ve ever felt”) but they also feel good after the purchase. With every purchase, Wondry promises to make a donation to under-represented entrepreneurs, “as we help bring our communities one step closer to unity & inclusion.”

As it say on the website: “we reject exclusivity – #allwinoswelcomed from starter to sommelier.”

As seen in the photo above, Wondry has made it into their local Target store. It’s captioned: “Local Dallas couple among < 1% of black winemakers in America. Their mission: shatter glass ceilings by filling glass bottles.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]