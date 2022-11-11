Tiki Barber “Churches Up” His ‘Shark Tank’ Collars & Co. Shirt — Style Tip

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Justin Baer from Bethesda, Maryland, pitches his luxury apparel line, Collars & Co. It’s a line of lightweight polo dress shirts with collars designed “to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.”

As NFL legend Tiki Barber says in the video above, it’s the perfect shirt when you want to “church up” or “dress up” your look, and wear under a sweater. The former New York Giants running back also points out that Collars & Co. shirts don’t bunch up under sweaters, which is a big plus.

Professional golfer, six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo wears Collars & Co. shirts too — see below.

